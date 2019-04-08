The Hotshots cruise to their biggest win over the Gin Kings behind a 29-point drubbing

Published 6:57 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia forced a deciding Game 3 in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after a 106-77 demolition of Barangay Ginebra at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday, April 8.

The 29-point drubbing marked Magnolia's biggest Clasico win over Ginebra, breaking a record 27-point victory in the 2008 Philippine Cup.

Six Hotshots breached double digit scoring, led by Ian Sangalang's 21 points paired with 9 rebounds. Jio Jalalon had his usual all-around production off 17 markers, 6 assists, and 5 boards, while Paul Lee led the bench mob with 13 points.

"Good thing kasi best-of-three. Sabi ko last time, maganda na 'yung mga players ko, na-challenge sila," Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said.

(It's a good thing that it's best-of-three. I said last time, it's good that my players were challenged.)

"That's what we talked about, our spirit, aura, and passion in Game 1 was not Magnolia Hotshots basketball."

Already on the brink of elimination in the Manila Clasico quarters, Magnolia used a blazing 11-0 start to set the tempo before settling for a 25-18 lead after the opening quarter.

The Hotshots proved their hot start wasn't a one-off after piling 10 more unanswered points late in the 2nd, ending with a Paul Lee and-one for the 49-36 lead.

The game turned to a no-contest by the 3rd frame, as Magnolia clinched a 30-point gap, 78-48, after a Rodney Brondial layup capped a 12-4 run.

Ginebra never got closer than 23 points in the 4th as Magnolia coasted to the series-tying win. Sol Mercado led the team with 13 points in the sorry loss.

The Clasico quarters will culminate on Wednesday, April 10, at the same venue.

The Scores

Magnolia 106 - Sangalang 21, Herndon 18, Jalalon 17, Barroca 13, Lee 13, Dela Rosa 11, Ramos 6, Abundo 3, Reavis 2, Brondial 2, Gamalinda 0, Melton 0, Pascual 0.

Ginebra 77 - Mercado 13, Thompson 8, Ferrer 8, Dela Cruz 7, Caperal 6, Teodoro 6, Slaughter 5, Tenorio 5, Aguilar 5, Chan 4, Cruz 4, Devance 4, Mariano 2.

Quarters: 25-18, 51-38, 81-54, 106-77.

– Rappler.com