Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon says the Hotshots made adjustments in their game to force a do-or-die quarterfinals match with Barangay Ginebra

Published 8:50 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After a forgettable Game 1 performance in the Manila Clasico quarterfinals, Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon wasn't ready to accept a sweeping loss against their Barangay Ginebra rivals.

Instead, the second year guard got his groove back and finished with 17 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds – a 4x5 line – in the Hotshots' 106-77 Game 2 beatdown of the Gin Kings on Monday, April 8.

"Nagising na kami lahat, 'yung mga mistakes namin, nag-adjust na kami," the former Arellano star said after the game. "Kaya ayun, nakuha namin itong game na 'to at back to zero na ulit."

(We all became enlightened and adjusted from our mistakes. So there, we got the game and it's now back to zero.)

Magnolia started the game 11-0 and never looked back, stretching its gap by as many as 31 points in the lopsided win.

Jalalon acknowledged that his team had a better flow on both ends, which was proven by 13 Magnolia steals that forced 20 Ginebra turnovers.

"Nag-umpisa sa defense 'yun," he said. "Binalik namin 'yung defense namin, kung paano 'yung Magnolia Hotshots basketball, kaya ayun nakuha namin rhythm namin lahat."

(It all started with our defense. We got back our defense, how Magnolia Hotshots basketball is played, so we all got our rhythm.)

"'Di kami nag-share ng ball, kanya-kanya kami," Jalalon recalled from Game 1. "Ngayon ang ganda ng ikot ng bola namin, 6 to 8 passes bago kami tumitira. Maganda 'yung napag-aralan din talaga namin."

(We didn't share the ball and did things on our own then. Now, we had great passing, 6 to 8 passes before we would take a shot. It's nice that we studied the game.)

But the 2018 Governor's Cup champions acknowledge that the road to the Philippine Cup title is still far from over, a fact that Jalalon knows very well.

"Tumaas na kumpiyansa namin, pero sabi nga namin, 'di pa kami masaya kasi may Game 3 pa."

(Our confidence got better, but like we said, we're not happy because we still have Game 3.) – Rappler.com