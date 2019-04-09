Ray Parks is finally suiting up for the PBA!

Published 3:06 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After a long wait, Bobby Ray Parks Jr is finally a PBA player.

The 26-year-old former ABL champion announced on Twitter that he has “signed,” confirming reports that Parks has inked a two-conference deal with the Blackwater Elite.

Parks was drafted second overall in the 2018 PBA Draft, but had to skip the ongoing 2019 Philippine Cup due to his obligations with the ABL’s San Miguel Alab Pilipinas. However, their title defense run ended unceremoniously after getting swept in the quarterfinals by Hong Kong Eastern.

Blackwater management then gave the son of Hall of Famer Bobby Parks ample time to rest following a grueling season with home-and-away format, prompting numerous negative comments on social media.

Parks Jr had this to say in response.

With the contract now officially signed, Parks is expected to be a big boost for the Elite in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup after a bottom-dwelling finish to the Philippine Cup. – Rappler.com