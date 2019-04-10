The Gin Kings crash out of the playoffs at the hands of the Hotshots for the second straight conference

Published 12:10 AM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia has had Barangay Ginebra's calling card for quite some time now.

That is how LA Tenorio simply put it as the Gin Kings crashed out of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals following a 72-85 loss to the Hotshots in Game 3 of the best-of-three affair on Wednesday, April 10.

Seeded 3rd after the elimination round, Ginebra was favored to advance to the semifinals after it bagged the series opener but the 6th seed Magnolia rebounded by winning the next two games by an average of 21.0 points.

"I think na-figure out na nila kung ano 'yung formula how to beat us," Tenorio told reporters after the game. "We just have to be more aware or to be more prepared sa mga ginagawa nila sa amin."

(I think they have already figured out the formula how to beat us. We just have to be more aware or to be more prepared on how they play us.)

Ginebra suffered the same fate last year as it saw its two-year reign in the Governors' Cup come to a screeching halt at the hands of Magnolia.

Despite having do-it-all import Justin Brownlee, the Gin Kings fell to Romeo Travis and the Hotshots in 4 games of a best-of-five semifinals series.

After getting the boot from Magnolia for the second straight conference, Tenorio admits the tables have turned for Ginebra.

"Before, 'di nila ma-figure out kung paano kami talunin. Ngayon it's the other way around. Now it's our turn to figure out how to beat them," he said.

(Before, they coudn't figure out how to beat us. But now, it's the other way around. Now, it's our turn to figure out how to beat them.)

As the Gin Kings head into the Commissioner's Cup seeking to defend their title, Tenorio has put the Hotshots as the benchmark for their championship aspirations.

"We cannot defend that championship if we don't beat teams like Magnolia and San Miguel, even Phoenix and Rain or Shine. The top teams."

"So before thinking of defending that championship, I think we have to learn and look back what were our lapses this conference, not only this playoffs, but this conference," Tenorio said in a mix of Filipino and English. – Rappler.com