Top-ranked Phoenix clashes with defending champion San Miguel as No. 2 Rain or Shine tackles Magnolia

Published 4:01 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The hunt for the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup title is now down to 4 teams.

San Miguel continues to chase its fifth straight All-Filipino championship and standing on its way is Phoenix while Magnolia seeks another tour to the title round as it tangles with Rain or Shine.

Both semifinal duels will be best-of-seven affairs.

San Miguel is coming off a grueling three-game series against TNT so top-ranked Phoenix looks to pounce on that after dispatching Alaska in just one game.

The same goes for Magnolia after it was brought to the distance by Barangay Ginebra while Rain or Shine had plenty of rest after finishing off NorthPort in a single match.

Check out below the full schedule for this semifinals:

