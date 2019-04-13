Watching from the sidelines, the former PBA import says he's just out to support his Beermen 'brothers'

Published 10:53 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Will San Miguel have “Balkmania” run wild in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup?

That’s the question now looming around the Beermen as former NBA player Renaldo Balkman made an appearance during their 100-88 semifinal win against the Phoenix Fuel Masters Saturday, April 13.

The 34-year-old star doesn’t have an answer yet as the Beermen remain focused on their five-peat Philippine Cup bid, but he made it clear that he’s not shutting any doors.

“It’s up in the air right now. I don’t know. I don’t know if I play yet but I just got some things to do here in the Philippines,” he said. “Let’s see what’s next for me. I’m just here, working out, getting my body back healthy and staying in shape for the call. Whatever that call is, I’ll be ready.”

Balkman is back in the country after unceremoniously bowing out in the ASEAN Basketball League with Alab Pilipinas. San Miguel’s ABL venture came to a screeching halt after the Jimmy Alapag-led squad got swept in the quarterfinals by Hong Kong, ending their title retention campaign.

Now, he’s looking for redemption with the Beermen, if ever his services are tapped once again.

“You know I just gotta support my guys. I’ve been with these guys for a while. There’s just a personal level on us. Those are my brothers so no matter what, I’d go,” he said. “That’s why I’m coming back to support. Like I said, I never left. I’ve been here the whole time, working out.”

"We'll see what happens. Whatever happens, it's always gonna be showtime for me."