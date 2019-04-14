Rain or Shine steals Magnolia's Hotshots moniker for the night as the Elasto Painters sizzle with 16 three-pointers

Published 9:02 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters kept rolling in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, blowing out the Magnolia Hotshots, 93-80, at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 14.

Rain or Shine seemingly stole the Hotshots moniker for the night after draining 16-of-37 three-pointers to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. In comparison, Magnolia only hit 7-of-25 from beyond the arc.

Ed Daquioag stepped up in the absence of the injured Maverick Ahanmisi, leading with 19 points on a 6-of-9 shooting in the win.

Norbert Torres waxed hot with 16 markers, 13 coming in the 1st quarter alone, on a sterling 4-of-4 clip from downtown.

“I think we just started the game on fire,” said Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia. “I think Norbert came out, he was hitting his three-point shots and I think that threw them off. Then of course, our defense was the key today. We really helped out on everybody and I think we were able to limit their guards.”

The Elasto Painters established control midway through the 2nd quarter with a 12-3 run ending with a Gabe Norwood triple for the 15-point lead, 41-26.

Although Magnolia managed to trim the lead to 7 in the 3rd frame, “Big Game” James Yap led a timely 9-2 response to help regain order heading to the 4th.

The Hotshots then collapsed completely in the payoff period, going down by as many as 25 points to seal the deal in favor of Rain or Shine.

Ian Sangalang and Robert Herndon led Magnolia, each chipping in 13 markers while Paul Lee had 12 in the bad loss.

Rain or Shine now looks to take a commanding 3-0 advantage in Game 3 on Tuesday, April 16, still at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 93 – Daquioag 19, Torres 16, Nambatac 12, Norwood 10, Yap 8, Mocon 7, Rosales 6, Borboran 6, Ponferada 3, Alejandro 3, Maiquez 2, Belga 1, Onwubere 0.

Magnolia 80 – Sangalang 13, Herndon 13, Lee 12, Calisaan 10, Dela Rosa 7, Melton 5, Brondial 4, Ramos 3, Abundo 3, Reavis 2, Barroca 2, Gamalinda 2, Pascual 2, Jalalon 2.

Quarters: 19-18, 50-41, 73-57, 93-80.

