The 6-foot-6 big man brings down the curtain to a championship-filled basketball career

Published 12:29 AM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rico Maierhofer's effort and positive attitude will be remembered as he retired from basketball at age 33.

Maierhofer announced on Friday, April 12, he will be bringing down the curtain to his colorful basketball career and he was showered with praise from peers he played with and against during his 10-year stint in the PBA.

"It was truly a wonderful experience, but unfortunately due to injury prone career, I am announcing my early retirement in playing professional basketball," wrote Maierhofer on Instagram.

The 6-foot-6 big man was drafted second overall in 2009 by Purefoods (now Magnolia) and he immediately made an impact, helping the team win the 2010 Philippine Cup and also bagging the Rookie of the Year plum.

An ACL injury derailed Maierhofer's career and he was eventually traded to Barangay Ginebra, Barako Bull, San Miguel – with which he won the 2015 Philippine Cup – before ending his PBA stint with GlobalPort (now NorthPort).

Although a journeyman, Maierhofer endeared himself to fellow PBA players for his heart and hustle.

"Brother, it was an honor to play with you. You always had a smile and positive attitude. Very fun to have as a teammate," wrote Ginebra lifer Jayjay Helterbrand.

"Always put ultimate effort and energy out on the court. I'm sure you'll do the same in whatever the future holds for you and your family," Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood chimed in.

"Fantastic teammate and a true competitor. Congrats on an amazingly successful career," wrote former Ginebra teammate Rudy Hatfield.

Basketball did not stop for Maierhofer in the PBA as he suited up for Alab Pilipinas and helped the squad win the 2018 ASEAN Basketball League championship.

Aside from his titles in his professional career, Maierhofer is also a decorated collegiate player, fueling La Salle to two UAAP championships. – Rappler.com