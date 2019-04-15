The Go for Gold-CSB Scratchers book their second straight triumph behind Roosevelt Adams and Justin Gutang

MANILA, Philippines – The Go for Gold-CSB Scratchers made it two straight wins with a 101-92 trouncing of the Che'Lu Bar and Grill Revellers in the 2019 PBA D-League at JCSGO Gym in Cubao on Monday, April 15.

Roosevelt Adams and Justin Gutang conspired to help the Scratchers rise to a 3-3 win-loss record in the Aspirants Group.

Adams topped his side with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Gutang remained as deadly with his 20 points, 4 assists, 3 boards, and 2 steals.

"I like how we battled and stayed composed. We were down early in the game and we were able to execute," said coach Charles Tiu.

Adams and Gutang joined forces in the killer 14-0 tear between the final two frames to turn a 63-59 deficit into a 73-63 lead as Go for Gold used that to erupt for 37 in the 4th period.

Clement Leutcheu just missed out on a double-double with his 15 points and 9 rebounds, Yankie Haruna added 15 points, 8 boards, and 4 assists, and Unique Naboa had 11 for the Scratchers.

The loss ended Che'Lu's two-game winning run. It fell to 3-2.

Jhaps Bautista was seemingly the lone bright spot for the Revellers as he wound up with 26 points in the loss.

Earlier, AMA Online Education proved to be more poised in the endgame as it downed Batangas-EAC, 122-119, in double overtime.

Franky Johnson scored the final 9 points for the Titans as they dispatched the gritty Generals to finally end their three-game losing slide.

The Filipino-American swingman collected 37 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals to star for AMA and provide support for Joshua Munzon, who dropped 38 points, 16 boards, 7 dimes, and 6 steals in the win.

Munzon almost won the game for the Titans twice, but muffed on his chances as he lost the ball late in regulation before missing on another shot in the first overtime.

But Johnson took the cudgels late as he broke the 113-all deadlock with 1:43 to play to secure the victory.

Ryan Arambulo nabbed a double-double with his 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals as Embons Bonleon got 11 points and 8 boards off the bench for AMA.

The Titans improved to 2-3 in the Aspirants Group while sending the valiant Batangas-EAC to its fourth straight loss for a 1-5 card.

Earvin Mendoza and Cedric de Joya powered the Generals with 26 points each.

The Scores

Go For Gold vs Che'Lu

Go For Gold 101 - Adams 22, Gutang 20, Leutcheu 15, Haruna 15, Naboa 11, Belgica 7, Pili 5, Pasturan 5, Dixon 1, Young 0, Pangalangan 0.

Che'Lu 92 - Bautista 26, Collado 17, Viernes 10, Suerte 9, Bringas 9, P. Manalang 8, Gabo 7, Taganas 4, Dumapig 2, Siruma 0, Manganti 0, R. Manalang 0.

Quarters: 15-17, 40-34, 64-63, 101-92.

AMA vs Batangas-EAC

AMA 122 - Munzon 38, Johnson 37, Arambulo 18, Bonleon 11, Rike 5, Parcero 5, Garcia 4, Raflores 4, Paras 0, Catequista 0, Asuncion 0, Alao 0, Estibar 0, Gonzaga 0.

Batangas-EAC 119 - Mendoza 26, De Joya 26, De Guzman 12, Tampoc 12, Corilla 11, Taywan 9, Neri 6, Robin 6, Martin 5, Gonzales 4, Carlos 2, Dela Pena 0, Boffa 0, Oriondo 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarters: 17-23, 42-38, 72-73, 93-93, 106-106, 122-119.

– Rappler.com