The Mighty Ateneo forces McDavid to a league-low of 31 points in a single game

Published 5:58 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal-Ateneo came one point short of tying the record for biggest winning margin, victimizing McDavid by 75 points, 106-31, in the 2019 PBA D-League Tuesday, April 16, at JCSGO Gym in Cubao.

Ivorian center Ange Kouame bannered the Blue Eagles' evisceration with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds for his side's fourth straight win.

Thirdy Ravena was as potent with his 16 points while grabbing 3 rebounds, while Mike Nieto did his damage in the first half with 11 points and 3 boards to help Cignal-Ateneo stay at the top of the Aspirants Group standings at 6-1.

But more than their numbers, it was their defense which did the trick as the Blue Eagles only held the opposition to a forgettable 21% field goal shooting to force the lowest scoring output in PBA D-League history.

McDavid's 31 erased the previous low of PC Gilmore by 10 points when the latter suffered a 71-41 drubbing at the hands of Boracay Rum back in January 10, 2012.

The 75-point win also came close from toppling the 76-point victory Tanduay had over Zark's Burgers, 141-65, back in July 10, 2017.

It was all Cignal-Ateneo from the get-go, jumping on a 31-6 opener as it was quick to leave McDavid to dust.

The extended garbage time allowed coach Tab Baldwin to explore other nuances which the Blue Eagles can use later on in the tourney.

"As you go through a year, an offseason, a preseason campaign, your system should grow," the Blue Eagles mentor said.

"Today, we did use a couple of different things that we may or may not use, but we teach our players some things that they can have in their arsenal. We may not run it very well, but we're exposing them in different types of offensive and defensive systems."

Marlon Monte topscored for McDavid (1-5) with 11 points.

The Scores:

CIGNAL-ATENEO 106 – Kouame 16, Ravena 16, Mike Nieto 11, Berjay 9, Go 8, Daves 8, Credo 8, Matt Nieto 6, Tio 6, Navarro 6, Mamuyac 4, Wong 3, Andrade 3, Belangel 2.

MCDAVID 31 – Monte 11, Diputado 6, Gaco 6, Lozada 3, Sorela 3, Melano 2, Canada 0, Escosio 0, Colina 0.

Quarters: 31-5, 57-15, 90-28, 106-31.

– Rappler.com