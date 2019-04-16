PBA slaps Standhardinger, Abueva with hefty fines
MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger and Calvin Abueva will be made to pay hefty fines after San Miguel's highly charged 92-82 Game 2 win over Phoenix in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Monday, April 15.
Standhardinger was slapped with a P20,000 fine for a flagrant foul penalty 2 after he inadvertently hit Abueva in the face with his foot.
Fortunately for the Beermen, Standhardinger was not suspended since the PBA said the hit was accidental. (READ: Ejected Standhardinger says hit on Abueva an accident)
Standhardinger, though, was asked to do community service and take part in the PBA's Homecourt program.
Abueva, meanwhile, was meted out a P15,000 fine for flashing the dirty finger on multiple occasions that were caught on camera.
The Fuel Masters' Doug Kramer also did not go scot-free, as he was fined P5,000 for a flagrant foul penalty 1 for an elbow on June Mar Fajardo.
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series – which San Miguel leads 2-0 – is slated at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 21. – Rappler.com
