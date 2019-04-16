Magnolia escapes brink with gritty Game 3 win vs Rain or Shine
MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia displayed immense composure against Rain or Shine to avoid teetering on the brink of elimination in their 2019 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals duel at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, April 16.
Ian Sangalang had 16 points and 11 rebounds and hit timely buckets down the stretch as the Hotshots hacked out an 85-74 win to trim the Elasto Painters' lead in the best-of-seven affair to 1-2.
Rain or Shine led by 6 points entering the final frame and was primed to take a commanding 3-0 series lead but was kept scoreless in the final 4 minutes no thanks to Magnolia's formidable defense.
The Scores
Magnolia 85 - Lee 16, Sangalang 16, Melton 9, Jalalon 8, Dela Rosa 7, Reavis 7, Barroca 6, Reavis 6, Brondial 5, Simon 3, Ramos 2.
Rain or Shine 74 - Mocon 18, Belga 12, Torres 10, Daquioag 7, Yap 6, Nambatac 6, Norwood 6, Alejandro 3, Rosales 2, Borboran 2, Ponferada 2.
Quarterscores: 15-17, 35-42, 57-63, 85-74.
– Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.