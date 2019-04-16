The Hotshots keep the Elasto Painters scoreless in the final 4 minutes to avoid a 0-3 hole in the best-of-seven semifinals duel

Published 9:37 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia displayed immense composure against Rain or Shine to avoid teetering on the brink of elimination in their 2019 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals duel at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, April 16.

Ian Sangalang had 16 points and 11 rebounds and hit timely buckets down the stretch as the Hotshots hacked out an 85-74 win to trim the Elasto Painters' lead in the best-of-seven affair to 1-2.

Rain or Shine led by 6 points entering the final frame and was primed to take a commanding 3-0 series lead but was kept scoreless in the final 4 minutes no thanks to Magnolia's formidable defense.

The Scores

Magnolia 85 - Lee 16, Sangalang 16, Melton 9, Jalalon 8, Dela Rosa 7, Reavis 7, Barroca 6, Reavis 6, Brondial 5, Simon 3, Ramos 2.

Rain or Shine 74 - Mocon 18, Belga 12, Torres 10, Daquioag 7, Yap 6, Nambatac 6, Norwood 6, Alejandro 3, Rosales 2, Borboran 2, Ponferada 2.

Quarterscores: 15-17, 35-42, 57-63, 85-74.

– Rappler.com