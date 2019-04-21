Phoenix hero Wright endures mild bronchitis: 'This is the playoffs'
MANILA, Philippines – It's the PBA playoffs and Matthew Wright knows it's when everything is put on the line.
And Wright did exactly that as he shrugged off mild bronchitis and fueled Phoenix to a dramatic 92-90 win over San Miguel in Game 3 of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup playoffs on Sunday, April 21.
The 28-year-old guard delivered 18 points, with none bigger than his 6 free throws in the final minute as the Fuel Masters now trail 1-2 against the Beermen in the best-of-seven duel.
"I have a little bit of a sore throat, but you got to man up. This is the playoffs," said Wright, who had been suffering from the illness for the past 3 days, according to coach Louie Alas.
"Everybody's aching, no one's feeling 100%. We have a job to do and no way I was going to miss the game."
Just like in its Game 2 win, San Miguel looked like it was groomed for another come-from-behind triumph as it managed to knot the score at 86-all with 1:30 remaining.
But Wright wasn't going to allow another meltdown, knocking down all of his 6 free throw attempts to finish with 12 big points in the final frame.
"I missed a free throw earlier, but I knew once I get to the free throw line I just try to ignore the noise and shoot the way I've been shooting for years," he said after going 1-of-2 at the line before the 4th quarter.
"We really needed those free throws down the stretch, and thankfully, the ball was in my hands and I was able to get fouled."
Phoenix shoots to level the series in Game 4 on Tuesday, April 23, at the Cuneta Astrodome.
"It's good to get the monkey off our backs in this series. We finally got a win. It's a quick turnaround and we got another game," Wright added. – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.