SMDC-NU emerges victorious in the battle of winless teams

Published 6:47 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of winless PBA D-League teams, it was SMDC-NU who showed more heart after a 107-75 drubbing of CD14 Designs-Trinity University at the JCSGO Gym on Monday, April 22.

It was an Ildefonso brothers showcase as Dave Ildefonso led NU with 18 points and 7 rebounds while big brother Shaun pounded in 17 with 9 boards.

Streaky shooter John Lloyd Clemente also had 18 points, making 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Head coach Jamike Jarin is visibly relieved after finally getting his wards on the win column.

"In the first three games, rather than developing, we're more regressing. But we got ourselves together in the past games and you could see the talent and the upside of this team. Hopefully by us joining the D-League, it will be beneficial for us in the long run," he said.

NU established their dominance from the get-go, finishing the 1st quarter with a 17-0 run to take a 16-point lead, 27-11.

The Ildefonsos and Clemente only bit down harder from there, establishing a 21-point lead at the half which eventually ballooned to 35 in the waning minutes of regulation.

SMDC-NU broke a 5-game losing streak with the breakthrough win and saved their playoff hopes while the 0-6 Trinity are officially eliminated from contention.

Kimley Medina led Trinity with 16 points and 4 rebounds as Michael Canete got 14 markers, 7 boards, and 7 blocks in the defeat.

The action was much more thrilling in the first game of the double-header, however, as Batangas-EAC survived a furious comeback by Family Mart-Enderun, 91-90.

Chris dela Peña scored the game-winning layup with 13.8 ticks left as the Generals thwarted Valandre Chauca's alley-oop pass to Joseph Kouakou late to come away with the victory.

Dela Peña finished with 12 points and 3 rebounds as Batangas-EAC snapped its 4-game losing skid to improve to 2-5 in the Aspirants Group.

"Last time, I told them that we should learn how to win," said coach Oliver Bunyi, looking back on the Generals' 119-122 double-overtime loss to AMA Online Education last week. "This game, the effort was there and I'm very proud of them that my instructions were somewhat followed."

It was a tough defeat for the winless Family Mart-Enderun as it got dealt with its sixth defeat in as many outings.

The Titans were also eliminated from playoff contention, sending Chauca's 30-point performance down the drain anew.

The Scores:

First Game:

Batangas-EAC 91 – E. Mendoza 18, Taywan 14, Dela Pena 12, Martin 10, Tampoc 9, De Joya 6, Carlos 5, J. Mendoza 5, Gonzales 4, Corilla 3, Neri 2, De Guzman 2, Fuentes 1, Boffa 0.

Family Mart-Enderun 90 – Chauca 30, Kouakou 20, Gotladera 10, Hayes 9, Vidal 7, Escoto 5, Tancioco 3, Dela Cruz 3, Dungan 2, Nunez 1, Gatdula 0.

Quarters: 25-12, 42-32, 64-68, 91-90.

Second Game:

SMDC-NU 107 – Clemente 18, D. Ildefonso 18, S. Ildefonso 17, Galinato 10, Gaye 8, Chatman 7, Minerva 6, Oczon 4, Diputado 4, Gallego 4, Salim 4, Rangel 3, Sistoza 2, Mangayao 2, Sinclair 0.

CD14 Designs-Trinity 75 – Medina 16, Canete 14, Balucanag 9, Vitug 7, Reyes 6, Montero 5, Juanico 5, Nidoy 5, Dela Cruz 3, Tayongtong 3, Albarico 2, Ingel 0, Juico 0.

Quarters: 27-11, 58-37, 80-59, 107-75.

– Rappler.com