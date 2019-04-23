The Beermen display complete obliteration of the Fuel Masters in the highly physical Game 4

Published 10:03 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel issued a statement 114-91 win over Phoenix to move on the cusp of advancing to the finals of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Tuesday, April 23.

Terrence Romeo fired all of his 20 points in the second half as the Beermen displayed complete obliteration of the Fuel Masters in the highly physical Game 4 that saw two players ejected.

Phoenix was still within striking distance trailing 48-59 at halftime before Romeo caught fire for 17 points in the pivotal 3rd quarter, with 15 coming from beyond the arc.

The former three-time PBA scoring champion flaunted his prowess as he scored all of his points in the 3rd period in successive fashion, giving San Miguel a comfortable 89-62 cushion.

Alex Cabagnot added 18 points, Arwind Santos finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Chris Ross chipped in 10 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win.

It was a double celebration for Santos as he placed 7th in the PBA's all-time blocks leaders with 819, surpassing legend Manny Victorino's 817.

Calvin Abueva was the lone player to breach double figures for the Fuel Masters with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Aside from the lack of scoring, it did not help Phoenix's cause that Alex Mallari and Jaypee Mendoza were tossed out of the game.

The Scores

San Miguel 114 - Romeo 20, Cabagnot 18, Santos 16, Ross 10, Pessumal 10, Standhardinger 9, Fajardo 9, Rosser 8, Nabong 7, Zamar 5, Vigil 2, Lassiter 0, Mamaril 0, Tubid 0.

Phoenix 91 - Abueva 19, Jazul 9, Marcelo 9, Perkins 8, Chua 8, Kramer 7, Intal 7, Napoles 7, Wright 6, Mendoza 4, Mallari 3, Revilla 2, Dennison 2, Guevarra 0.

Quarters: 27-20, 59-48, 89-63, 114-91.

– Rappler.com