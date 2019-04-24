Charles Rhodes back with San Miguel for Commissioner's Cup
MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel has opted to bring back a former import in an attempt to reclaim its throne in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.
Charles Rhodes will once again reinforce the Beermen in the mid-season conference, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday, April 24.
"I'm proud and honored to say the Colossus is back with the San Miguel Beermen," Rhodes wrote.
The 33-year-old big man is best remembered for helping San Miguel clinch the Commissioner's Cup title in 2017, the first in franchise history since 2000, with the Best Import award to boot.
He, though, did not have a chance to defend the championship last year as the Beermen went with Renaldo Balkman as import.
Balkman and San Miguel fell prey to Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra in 6 games.
Rhodes is coming off an impressive stint in the Korean Basketball League, where he led the Incheon ET Land Elephants to a runner-up finish.
The Commissioner's Cup kicks off mid-May, shortly after the Philippine Cup comes to a close. – Rappler.com
