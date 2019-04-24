The PBA has issued a total fine of P42,400 in Game 4 of the highly charged San Miguel-Phoenix semifinals series

Published 8:53 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Cabagnot was slapped with a P20,000 fine for hitting RJ Jazul in the groin area during San Miguel's 114-91 win over Phoenix in Game 4 of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Tuesday, April 23.

The masked guard escaped punishment for his in-game shenanigan, but the PBA flagged the incident as a flagrant foul penalty 2 upon review.

Cabagnot wasn't just the lone Beermen player to be penalized as his teammates Kelly Nabong, Arwind Santos and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser also received fines.

Nabong will be made to pay P3,400 for his 4th technical foul this conference for taunting Ron Dennison while Santos will also need to pay P1,600 for a technical foul for taunting Jayson Perkins.

Ganuelas-Rosser, meanwhile, was fined P1,600 for a verbal altercation with Alex Mallari.

On the Fuel Masters side, Jaypee Mendoza was fined the most following his ejection for a total of P6,600 for a flagrant foul penalty 1 on Chris Ross (P5,000) and a technical foul for use of profane language (P1,600).

Mallari, who was likewise ejected, was fined a total of P2,600 for a technical foul for second motion (P1,000) and a technical foul for verbal altercation (P1,600).

Dennison also received a P5,000 fine for a flagrant foul penalty 1 on Nabong while Perkins will be made to pay P1,600 for a technical foul for second motion on Santos.

A total of P42,400 was fined for Game 4 alone.

San Miguel looks to finish the best-of-seven series while Phoenix seeks to stay alive when they meet in Game 5 at the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday, April 25. – Rappler.com