Magnolia a win away from finals with big Game 5 win vs Rain or Shine
MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia toppled Rain or Shine for the third straight time to move one win away from the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals following an 82-74 Game 5 win at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, April 24.
The Hotshots looked gassed out after dropping the best-of-seven series' first two games but they showed character following the Holy Week break as they inched closer to their second straight finals appearance.
Mark Barroca finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals while Jio Jalalon added 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead Magnolia in the low-scoring affair.
Game 6 is slated on Friday, April 26, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com
