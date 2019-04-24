The Hotshots tally their third straight win after dropping the first two games of the best-of-seven series

Published 9:21 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia toppled Rain or Shine for the third straight time to move one win away from the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals following an 82-74 Game 5 win at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, April 24.

The Hotshots looked gassed out after dropping the best-of-seven series' first two games but they showed character following the Holy Week break as they inched closer to their second straight finals appearance.

Mark Barroca finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals while Jio Jalalon added 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead Magnolia in the low-scoring affair.

Game 6 is slated on Friday, April 26, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com