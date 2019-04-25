The Beermen reach the Philippine Cup finals for a franchise record fifth straight time

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel advanced to the PBA Philippine Cup finals for a franchise record fifth straight time after closing out Phoenix in 5 games of their best-of-seven semifinals series.

The Beermen got the last laugh over the No. 1 Fuel Masters despite squandering an enormous double-digit lead as they hacked out a 105-94 win in Game 5 at the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday, April 25.

It looked like San Miguel was in for an easy win after enjoying a lead as large as 25 points but Phoenix fought tooth and nail to shave its deficit to 4 points off a Matthew Wright layup with 2:30 minutes left, 94-98.

However, the Beermen displayed championship experience in the endgame by going on an unanswered 7-0 run – sparked by a Terrence Romeo jumper – to wrap up the series.

Chris Ross caught fire from deep for San Miguel with 24 points off 5 triples with 6 steals and 4 assists, while Alex Cabagnot added 22 points spiked by 5 treys to go with 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

June Mar Fajardo frolicked in the paint with 17 points and 16 rebounds in the win, and Arwind Santos had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Terrence Romeo – who will be playing in his first PBA finals – put up 10 points, and most importantly, knocked down the shot that changed the complexion of the game in crunchtime. – Rappler.com