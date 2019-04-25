Tyler Tio drops 19 points in 19 minutes as the Blue Eagles sustain their dominant run

Published 9:08 PM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal-Ateneo continued its dominant stretch in the 2019 PBA D-League, drubbing Batangas-EAC, 90-46, at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, April 25.

Hot off the heels of its 75-point decimation of McDavid, the 7-1 Blue Eagles treated the Generals like stepping stones on its way to clinching a playoff spot in the Aspirants Group.

Tyler Tio sparked up Ateneo with 19 points in 19 minutes. Matt Nieto backstopped his protege with 16 markers off the bench while William Navarro chipped in a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

"It was a physical game and I think that's certainly their formula with dealing with our big guys. But I told the players to play through that and play good basketball, and that's what we focused on," said coach Tab Baldwin.

Batangas-EAC bowed out of the playoff race as it fell to 2-6.

JP Maguliano was the lone player to notch double-digit scoring for EAC with 12 points and 6 rebounds in the defeat.

With an undefeated record so far in the D-League, CEU was supposed to hop on the playoff train as well, but SMDC-NU had other plans and instead ran away with a 74-67 shocker.

It was another good display of brotherly skills as Dave Ildefonso led the Bulldogs with 21 points – 12 coming in the 4th – while big bro Shaun added 14 markers and 8 rebounds.

Despite digging themselves a 9-23 hole after the opening period, NU recovered well in the 2nd half. From a 32-47 deficit, the Bulldogs scampered away to a huge 17-3 run, ending with a game-tying floater by RJ Minerva at the 1:06 mark of the 3rd.

This gave NU the confidence to go toe-to-toe with the powerhouse Scorpions in the 4th, before they sealed the deal with an 11-3 finishing kick.

"Two straight wins after the Holy Week but it's like we've been in penitence for 3 months. I think it's time for us to resurrect ourselves," said coach Jamike Jarin.

SMDC-NU stayed alive in the Foundation Cup playoff race at 2-5, while dealing CEU its first loss after 6 straight wins.

Tyron Chan fired 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists for the Scorpions.

Finally, Valencia City-San Sebastian made quick work of Perpetual Help in the day's curtain-raiser, 106-75.

RK Ilagan waxed hot anew with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists while his partner-in-crime Allyn Bulanadi went wild with 18 markers, 7 boards, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in the blowout win.

Ilagan's explosion allowed Valencia-SSCR to move up to joint 2nd place at 5-1 in the Foundation Group.

Jielo Razon anchored the Altas with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, but that wasn't enough from saving his side to their 3rd-straight loss to fall to 1-5.

The Scores

First Game:

Valencia-SSCR 106 – Ilagan 27, Bulanadi 18, Calma 14, Calahat 12, Are 11, Bonleon 9, Capobres 7, Sumoda 4, Desoyo 2, Baclay 2, Villapando 0, Tero 0, Altamirano 0, Loristo 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Perpetual Help 75 – Razon 19, Egan 11, Peralta 10, Guissani 7, Charcos 6, Adamos 6, Sese 6, Martel 3, Tamayo 3, Pasia 2, Lanoy 1, Labarda 1, Cuevas 0.

Quarters: 21-19, 48-40, 81-56, 106-75.

Second Game:

Cignal-Ateneo 90 – Tio 19, Ma. Nieto 16, Navarro 13, Go 11, Mi. Nieto 10, Kouame 8, Wong 4, Berjay 3, Belangel 3, Andrade 2, Mamuyac 1, Daves 0.

Batangas-EAC 46 – Maguliano 12, E. Mendoza 9, Tampoc 6, Cadua 5, Taywan 4, Carlos 3, Corilla 2, Oppong 2, De Guzman 2, Dela Pena 1, Gonzales 0, Martin 0, J. Mendoza 0, Boffa 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarters: 16-9, 40-19, 65-31, 90-46.

Third Game :

SMDC-NU 74 – D. Ildefonso 21, S. Ildefonso 14, Gaye 10, Minerva 9, Galinato 6, Clemente 4, Oczon 3, Rangel 3, Gallego 2, Yu 2, Diputado 0, Sistoza 0, Mangayao 0, Malonzo 0, Tibayan 0.

CEU 67 – Chan 16, Formento 14, Fuentes 13, Uri 11, Diaz 7, Lisbo 4, Diouf 2, Ke. Caballero 0, Rojas 0, Abastillas 0.

Quarters: 9-23, 22-39, 53-55, 74-67.

– Rappler.com