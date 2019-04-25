The Beermen get a rare chance to shoot for a record fifth straight Philippine Cup championship

Published 12:16 AM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – History does not present itselt too often, so San Miguel is hell-bent on making one when it shoots for a record fifth straight PBA Philippine Cup title.

And Arwind Santos and the rest of the Beermen are not wasting this chance for basketball immortality as they earned a franchise-record fifth successive trip to the All-Filipino finals.

"Dito kami masusubukan, dito namin mapapakita kung talagang kami 'yung best team," Santos said.

(This is the time when we will be tested, this is the time when we can prove that we are indeed the best team.)

"Kahit patay na kami, 'pag nakuha namin 'yung panglimang championship, pag-uusapan at pag-uusapan 'yan. Sino lang nakagawa nito? San Miguel. Legacy."

(Even if we die, if we manage to win that fifth championship, people will talk about it. Who did this? San Miguel. Legacy.)

"Ayaw namin bitawan eh, lahat naman ng players gusto nasa sitwasyon na ganito. Sana kami 'yung una."

(We don't want to waste this chance. Every player wants to be in this situation. We hope that we would be the first one to do it.)

San Miguel showed it is worthy of another title run after dispatching No. 1 Phoenix in 5 games of their best-of-seven duel, closing out the series with a gripping 105-94 win on Tuesday, April 25.

The semifinals affair was marked by physicality and intensity that reached fever pitch, and Santos feels the Beermen have matured more because of it.

Still, Santos is adamant that San Miguel should remain grounded, whether it's Magnolia or Rain or Shine that it ends up facing in the championship round.

"'Yun ang mahirap eh, minsan 'pag nalagpasan mo na 'yung mga malakas na team, feeling mo kayang kaya mo na," he said.

(When you beat a strong team, sometimes you feel that you can take on anybody.)

"Hindi dapat ganoon 'yung mentality namin. Alam namin na dapat naming respetuhin at paghandaan kung sino makakalaban namin. Kailangan 'wag kami magpabaya."

(That shouldn't be our mentality. We should still respect and prepare for our next opponent. We shouldn't rest on our laurels.)

The Beermen take on a well-deserved break as they await the winner between the Hotshots and the Elasto Painters.

Magnolia eyes to wrap up the series while Rain or Shine aims to live to fight another day in Game 6 on Friday, April 26, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com