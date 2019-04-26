The Elasto Painters stop the Hotshots' three-game winning streak to send their semifinals series to a winner-take-all

Published 9:29 PM, April 26, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Rain or Shine drew prolific performances from its veterans and young guns to force a winner-take-all Game 7 against Magnolia in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

The Elasto Painters did everything right in the final frame to pull off a 91-81 win in Game 6 and end the Hotshots' three-game winning streak at the Ynares Center here on Friday, April 26.

It was a perfect mix of contribution for Rain or Shine from its old reliables and its youth movement as James Yap and Rey Nambatac finished with 16 points apiece, with both knocking down key baskets when it mattered most.

Nambatac drilled in back-to-back triples that gave the Elasto Painters an 83-71 lead with less than 4 minutes left while Yap scored a putback with a minute left that essentially sealed the win for his squad.

Beau Belga added 15 points, Jewel Ponferada chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds, Gabe Norwood put up 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals while Kris Rosales chimed in another 8 points in the win.

Paul Lee bounced back from a scoreless outing in Game 5 with 18 points and 4 rebounds but his numbers were not enough for Magnolia to close out the series.

Ian Sangalang paced the Hotshots with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Jio Jalalon added 14 points and 8 assists.

The do-or-die Game 7 is slated on Sunday, April 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com