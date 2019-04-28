The 17-year veteran plays a major role as Magnolia edges Rain or Shine in a do-or-die Game 7 to reach the Philippine Cup finals for the second straight year

Published 7:53 AM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – No one expects a 41-year-old to dominate a basketball game.

But that was exactly what Rafi Reavis did as he anchored Magnolia back to the PBA Philippine Cup finals with a masterful showing in a 63-60 overtime win over Rain or Shine in a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday, April 29.

The Elasto Painters failed to find an answer for the 17-year veteran after he scored 8 points, hauled down a whopping 20 rebounds – 10 on the offensive end – and swatted 3 shots.

Although not getting any younger, Reavis proved age is just a number for him.

"[I] have a lot left in the tank. I'm just trying to keep up with the young guys, I'm still having fun," the serviceable big man told reporters.

"I really enjoy playing with this group of guys and I'm fortunate to have a management that really stands behind me and believes in me. I have a lot left."

Further displaying his exceptional longevity, Reavis played the longest for Magnolia by logging in a shade under 41 minutes.

And he delivered when it mattered most as he grabbed 3 rebounds in the final 1:20 minutes and scored 3 of the Hotshots' last 4 points.

"It's going to boil down to who wanted it more, so those are all effort plays the rebounds, the hustle points. There's nothing glorious about it," Reavis said.

"It's all about who's going to do the dirty work better – that's what this series was about and that's what it came down to. It's just the dirty work and that's what I'm known for doing."

The active PBA player with the most championships of 11, Reavis looks to add more precious hardware to his haul as Magnolia meets San Miguel again for the All-Filipino championship.

Despite seeing the Hotshots fall victim to the Beermen in 5 games last season, he does not lack confidence they can go toe-to-toe in the best-of-seven affair.

"Anytime you reach this stage, you feel like you're equipped. You don't make it this far without the right pieces. For sure, we feel equipped to win this series." – Rappler.com