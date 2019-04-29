The three-time scoring champion will see action in a PBA finals for the first time in his sixth season as San Miguel and Magnolia tangles for the Philippine Cup crown

Published 5:57 PM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A PBA title is the only thing missing from Terrence Romeo's personal accolades that he joked about hanging up his spurs if ever he wins one.

The three-time scoring champion will see action in a PBA finals for the first time in his sixth season as he seeks to help San Miguel take down Magnolia for the Philippine Cup championship.

"I'll stop playing basketball and retire already," Romeo told reporters in Filipino when asked about the possibility of winning in the biggest stage after being deprived of a title since his time in FEU during high school and college.

"Just kidding. Just kidding," he added with a laugh. "I'll think about it."

"That has always been my dream – to win a championship in the PBA because I haven't won a championship since my college and high school days. When I win a championship, it's only at the barangay level."

Romeo has a big chance to turn his dream into a reality considering the Beermen have dominated in recent years, winning 6 of the last 12 championships.

If San Miguel wins, not only would Romeo bag his first title, he would also be a part of a historic squad that would become the first team in PBA history to reign supreme in the All-Filipino conference for a fifth straight year.

Glory awaits at the end of the road, but Romeo chooses not to pay much attention to it.

"We can't be a champion in a snap. We have to take it one game at a time and if we win the championship, at least I will get what has been missing in my career."

The Beermen look to draw first blood in Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 1.

"Although it's the same basketball, it's different when you're in the finals. The crowd is there and you're inches away from your goal. For all your sacrifices, that's the time to give your best," Romeo said. – Rappler.com