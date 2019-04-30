The San Miguel center is a cinch to nail a record sixth straight BPC crown in the Philippine Cup

Published 4:35 PM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo remained in pole position in the statistical race through the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, and he nears another Best Player of the Conference plum.

The San Miguel center is a cinch to nail a record sixth straight BPC crown in the All-Filipino tourney after leading the field with an average of 41.4 statistical points (SPs) per game.

Set to see action in the Philippine Cup finals, Fajardo can further improve his average to pull away from the pack.

Contending against Fajardo are NorthPort's Big 3 of Sean Anthony, Stanley Pringle, and Moala Tautuaa, and TNT KaTropa's RR Pogoy.

Anthony had an average of 37.1 SPs, Pringle had 34.8 SPs, Pogoy had 33.6 SPs while Tautuaa rounded out the top 5 with a norm of 33.1 SPs.

Phoenix star Calvin Abueva was in the Magic 5 through the elimination round but dropped down to No. 6 after the semifinals with a huge 40 SPs deducted from his total due to technical and flagrant infractions.

He ended up with an average of 32.3 SPs.

San Miguel's Alex Cabagnot (31.6), Magnolia's Ian Sangalang (30.5), Phoenix's Matthew Wright (30.4) and Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (30.1) completed the top 10.

In the Rookie of the Year derby, Columbian's CJ Perez (28.7), NorthPort's Robert Bolick (22.8), and Rain or Shine's Javee Mocon (22.2) remained the top 3 after the All-Filipino semifinals. – Rappler.com