LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Magnolia - PBA PH Cup Finals 2019 Game 1
MANILA, Philippines – The stage is set for the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals.
San Miguel seeks to enter the history books as it shoots for a record fifth straight All-Filipino crown, but standing in its way is Magnolia as they battle in a best-of-seven championship series.
The Beermen booked their fifth consecutive trip to the Philippine Cup finals by finishing off Phoenix in 5 games while the Hotshots were pushed to the distance before toppling Rain or Shine in 7 games.
Both teams struggled in the elimination round with San Miguel finishing at 5th and Magnolia landing at 6th, but both displayed resiliency to arrange a finals rematch of last year's edition of the All-Filipino conference.
The Beermen won that finals series in 5 games, so the Hotshots eye a different result this time.
Game 1 is slated at 7 pm on Wednesday, May 1, at the Araneta Coliseum.
Follow Rappler Sports' live updates here:PBA 2019 PH Finals G1 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
– Rappler.com
