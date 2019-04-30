SCHEDULE: 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals
MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel and Magnolia meet again in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.
History is on the line for San Miguel as it aims to become the first team in PBA history to win the All-Filipino title for a fifth straight year.
Magnolia, meanwhile, aches to clinch its first Philippine Cup crown since completing a rare Grand Slam in the 2013-14 season.
Here's the complete schedule of the best-of-seven championship series:
