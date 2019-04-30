The Beermen can cement their legacy by becoming the first team in PBA history to win the Philippine Cup title for the fifth straight season

Published 11:27 PM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Winning has become a habit for San Miguel, and that's something the Beermen intently do not want to break.

San Miguel has its eyes on cementing its legacy as it aims to become the first team in PBA history to win the Philippine Cup title for a fifth straight season.

The Beermen have won 6 of the last 12 PBA crowns, and they are keen on adding another trophy to their league-leading collection of 25 championships.

"From the start, I never expected that we can do this, but because of our commitment after winning the first championship, it became a habit and then a lifestyle," said coach Leo Austria.

"Now, it's their pride."

Seeking to stop San Miguel from making history is Magnolia, a team it beat in 5 games last season to extend its Philippine Cup reign.

Since that loss, the Hotshots have proven to be a force to reckon in the PBA as they ruled the Governors' Cup last year.

With that in mind, Austria believes the Beermen have a big red target on their backs.

"Every team in the PBA is thinking of how to beat San Miguel. And I'm slightly worried because I've noticed that every game, all the teams prepare hard for us," he said in Filipino.

"Fortunately, what is prevailing for the team and the players are their pride because they don't want to lose a championship."

While San Miguel has been the most successful team in recent years, Austria said the team won't be taking Magnolia lightly.

"They gained a lot of experience and by winning a championship last conference, it could help a lot of their cause. I believe their players are really focused on us because through the years, they keep on getting better."

Game 1 of the best-of-seven affair is on Wednesday, May 1, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com