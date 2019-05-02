Magnolia looks to reassert its mastery as San Miguel seeks to level the best-of-seven series in Game 2 on Friday, May 3

Published 5:53 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Repeat or revenge?

Magnolia looks to reassert its mastery while San Miguel seeks to level the best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals series in Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, May 3.

While the Hotshots also won the All-Filipino finals opener last year only to lose the next 4 games, Ian Sangalang believes what's past is past. (READ: Déjà vu? Sangalang says PH Cup finals a different story from last year)

Magnolia plans to bank on another balanced attack in its bid to gain a 2-0 series lead after 6 of its players breached double figures in its 99-94 Game 1 win on Wednesday, May 1.

The Beermen, meanwhile, hope their shooters find their touch as they failed to complete a comeback in the series opener with several players failing to knock down their shots from long distance.

One of the San Miguel players eyeing to have a better outing is Marcio Lassiter. (READ: Lassiter still finding rhythm after laying egg in PBA finals opener)

Game time is at 7 pm.

– Rappler.com