LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Magnolia - PBA PH Cup Finals 2019 Game 2
MANILA, Philippines – Repeat or revenge?
Magnolia looks to reassert its mastery while San Miguel seeks to level the best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals series in Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, May 3.
While the Hotshots also won the All-Filipino finals opener last year only to lose the next 4 games, Ian Sangalang believes what's past is past. (READ: Déjà vu? Sangalang says PH Cup finals a different story from last year)
Magnolia plans to bank on another balanced attack in its bid to gain a 2-0 series lead after 6 of its players breached double figures in its 99-94 Game 1 win on Wednesday, May 1.
The Beermen, meanwhile, hope their shooters find their touch as they failed to complete a comeback in the series opener with several players failing to knock down their shots from long distance.
One of the San Miguel players eyeing to have a better outing is Marcio Lassiter. (READ: Lassiter still finding rhythm after laying egg in PBA finals opener)
Game time is at 7 pm.
Follow Rappler Sports' live updates here:PBA 2019 PH Finals G2 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
