Denzel Bowles joins Rain or Shine in PBA return
MANILA, Philippines – Denzel Bowles is back in the PBA.
The 6-foot-10 big man will suit up as import for Rain or Shine in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup, he revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1.
Bowles first teased of his return to the country by posting an emoji of the Philippine flag and an airplane with a caption "Just Signed" before posting a photo of him in an Elasto Painters jersey.
By joining Rain or Shine, the American reinforcement reunites with former teammate James Yap, with whom he won the 2012 Commissioner's Cup title back when they were members of the B-Meg Llamados.
Bowles, who last played in the PBA in 2016 for the Star Hotshots, also won the Best Import award during that title run.
He is set to provide a solid presence down low for an Elasto Painter squad that almost reached the finals of the ongoing 2019 Philippine Cup. – Rappler.com
