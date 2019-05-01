The Hotshots bank on a balanced attack to draw first blood against the Beermen

Published 10:06 PM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia built a lead big enough to fend off San Miguel and draw first blood in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 1.

The Hotshots had 6 players breaching double figures in the 99-94 win as June Mar Fajardo saw his herculean effort for the Beermen go to waste.

Paul Lee came through in crunchtime by knocking down the foul shots that made it a two-possession game for Magnolia and he finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Ian Sangalang had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks, Mark Barroca added 17 points, and 2 steals, while Jio Jalalon chipped in 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win.

Fajardo, who chalked up game-highs of 35 points and 21 rebounds, carried the Beermen on his back late as he scored the 15 points and singlehandedly trimmed a nine-point deficit to a whisker, 94-95.

But San Miguel could not complete the comeback after Sangalang pushed Magnolia's lead to 3 with a jumper and after Marcio Lassiter hit nothing but board for the potential game-tying triple.

Lee then sealed the win by icing his free throws.

Game 2 is on Friday, May 3, at the same venue.

The Scores

Magnolia 99 - Lee 18, Sangalang 17, Barroca 17, Jalalon 16, Reavis 12, Melton 11, Ramos 4, Dela Rosa 4, Pascual 0, Brondial 0, Simon 0.

San Miguel 94 - Fajardo 35, Cabagnot 18, Santos 13, Pessumal 11, Romeo 8, Ross 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Standhardinger 2, Nabong 0, Lassiter 0.

Quarters: 34-30, 52-55, 80-73, 99-94.

– Rappler.com