Magnolia stuns Fajardo, San Miguel in finals opener
MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia built a lead big enough to fend off San Miguel and draw first blood in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 1.
The Hotshots had 6 players breaching double figures in the 99-94 win as June Mar Fajardo saw his herculean effort for the Beermen go to waste.
Paul Lee came through in crunchtime by knocking down the foul shots that made it a two-possession game for Magnolia and he finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Ian Sangalang had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks, Mark Barroca added 17 points, and 2 steals, while Jio Jalalon chipped in 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win.
Fajardo, who chalked up game-highs of 35 points and 21 rebounds, carried the Beermen on his back late as he scored the 15 points and singlehandedly trimmed a nine-point deficit to a whisker, 94-95.
But San Miguel could not complete the comeback after Sangalang pushed Magnolia's lead to 3 with a jumper and after Marcio Lassiter hit nothing but board for the potential game-tying triple.
Lee then sealed the win by icing his free throws.
Game 2 is on Friday, May 3, at the same venue.
The Scores
Magnolia 99 - Lee 18, Sangalang 17, Barroca 17, Jalalon 16, Reavis 12, Melton 11, Ramos 4, Dela Rosa 4, Pascual 0, Brondial 0, Simon 0.
San Miguel 94 - Fajardo 35, Cabagnot 18, Santos 13, Pessumal 11, Romeo 8, Ross 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Standhardinger 2, Nabong 0, Lassiter 0.
Quarters: 34-30, 52-55, 80-73, 99-94.
– Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.