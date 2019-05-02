Hobbled by back spasms in the semifinals, the marksman is trying to rediscover his deadly form as San Miguel looks to level the series against Magnolia

Published 11:05 AM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Don't expect Marcio Lassiter to stop shooting.

Lassiter said he is still trying to rediscover his deadly form after laying a big fat egg in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals opener that saw his San Miguel absorb a 94-99 loss to Magnolia on Wednesday, May 1.

Playing nearly 33 minutes, the marksman went scoreless in the defeat as he missed all of his 8 shots – with 5 coming from beyong the arc.

Lassiter was hobbled by back spasms that sidelined him for a couple of games during the semifinals, but he assured that hardly factored in his quiet performance.

"I think it's more about getting my rhythm, it's not really my injury that's affecting me because I feel good," said Lassiter, who finished with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

"I was out 12 days, almost two weeks since I last played long minutes, so I'm just trying to get my rhythm. I'm going to bounce back in Game 2."

Lassiter looked like he would notch his first points when it mattered most with the Beermen needing a three-pointer to knot the score with less than 20 seconds left.

But instead of the ball finding the bottom of the net, the shot hit nothing but the side of the backboard as the Hotshots secured the win.

Still, Lassiter remains unfazed on the face of his shooting woes.

"I'm definitely going to take it again, if it happens again, I'll take the exact same shot whatever game it is."

San Miguel eyes to level the best-of-seven series in Game 2 on Friday, May 3, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com