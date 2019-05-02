St Benilde and Diliman College post contrasting wins in the PBA D-League

Published 9:36 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Go for Gold-CSB had no problem dispatching Petron-Letran, 107-87, in the 2019 PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, May 2.

Fil-Am swingman Roosevelt Adams led the stunning blowout with 29 points and 11 rebounds off the bench on a 6-of-9 shooting from downtown.

Lead guard Unique Naboa erupted for 20 markers, 7 assists, 5 boards and 4 steals while Yankie Haruna and Clement Leutcheu added 14 points apiece for the 4-3 Scratchers.

Adams’ offensive explosion was a welcome sight for head coach Charles Tiu, who frequently adjusted his lineups to accommodate the 6-foot-5 star’s nagging injuries.

"This is what I expect from him. This is the reason why I got him," Tiu said as Adams scored 9 of his side's last 15 points to fend off the pesky Knights.

The Scratchers waxed hot on both ends for a 27-8 1st quarter, setting the tone for the entire first half. The Bonnie Tan-coached Knights eventually inched within 9 late in the 3rd frame, but Adams took over in the endgame to seal the wire-to-wire victory.

Lanky forward Jeo Ambohot churned out a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double for Letran, which ultimately went to waste as the Knights missed 22 of their 40 free-throw attempts. Alvin Pasaol and Jerrick Balanza added 16 and 15 markers, respectively.

Game action was tighter in the following contest, as Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill survived star-studded Marinerong Pilipino, 86-85.

Beninese forward Kevin Gandjeto was his old dominant self, dropping 29 points and 13 rebounds while Joseph Brutas and Johnnel Bauzon each chipped in 15 markers.

The Dragons calmly sank their shots from the line to muster a five-point swing from a 78-all deadlock late in the 4th.

However, the Skippers were equally as aggressive and tied the game anew, 85-all, with 27 ticks left off some charities of their own.

Gandjeto then split at the line at the 12-second mark for the 86-85 lead, leaving the window open for a potential Marinero game-winner.

Art Aquino flung up a floater with two seconds left, but it clanked off as Diliman College sealed the nail-biting win.

Mike Ayonayon returned from his championship-winning MPBL stint and led the losing effort with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, albeit on a subpar 5/21 clip. Fellow San Juan Knight Jhonard Clarito also joined the team and finished with 12 points and 15 boards, 11 coming from the offensive end.

The Blue Dragons rose to 4-3, tied with ChaDao-FEU at 4th place in the Foundation Group. Meanwhile, the Skippers fell to 3-4, putting them in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since joining the league in 2017.

Finally, St. Clare College-Virtual Reality easily handled McDavid, 93-82, in the curtain-raiser of the triple-header.

Mohamed Pare led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Darwin Lunor also had a double-double to the tune of 19 markers and 11 boards.

Junjie Hallare added 13 points as the Saints avenged a tough 90-91 loss to Petron-Letran to climb to 5-2 in the Aspirants Group.

Harold Arboled flirted with a triple-double after a 16-point, 12-rebound, 8-assist line in a losing effort. Ryusei Koga chipped in 22 markers, but McDavid fell to 1-7 in the league standings.

The Scores

First Game:

St. Clare-Virtual Reality 93 – Pare 22, Lunor 19, Hallare 13, Palencia 13, Ambulodto 9, Rubio 7, Santos 3, Fuentes 3, Rivera 2, Fontanilla 2, De Leon 0, Decano 0.

McDavid 82 – Koga 22, Arboleda 16, Melano 11, Canada 11, Gaco 8, Lozada 6, Cruz 4, Colina 2, Sorela 2, Caranguian 0, Je. Villanueva 0.

Quarters: 25-26, 59-44, 74-63, 93-82.

Second Game:

Go For Gold-CSB 107 – Adams 29, Naboa 20, Leutcheu 14, Haruna 14, Nayve 11, Dixon 11, Young 5, Pasturan 3, Domingo 0, Lim 0.

Petron-Letran 87 – Ambohot 22, Pasaol 16, Balanza 15, Taladua 10, Reyson 6, Pambid 5, Caralipio 4, Sangalang 4, Mina 3, Olivario 2, Balagasay 0, Ular 0, Guarino 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 27-8, 61-35, 76-65, 107-87.

Third Game:

Diliman-Gerry’s 86 – Gandjeto 29, Brutas 15, Bauzon 15, Mahari 9, Darang 7, Balagtas 7, Torrado 2, Sombero 2, Cabanag 0, Enriquez 0, Bonsubre 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 85 – Ayonayon 16, Santillan 15, A. Aquino 14, Clarito 12, M. Aquino 7, Victoria 7, Montalbo 5, Wamar 5, Mendoza 2, Reyes 2, Gamboa 0, Bunag 0.

Quarters: 20-26, 49-50, 69-68, 86-85.

– Rappler.com