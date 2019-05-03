San Miguel exacts revenge on Magnolia to knot title series
MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo received sufficient help this time as San Miguel toppled Magnolia in a 108-101 win to level the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, May 3.
Fajardo finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 steals, Alex Cabagnot chalked up 16 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals, while 5 other players breached double figures to lead the Beermen in tying the best-of-seven series at 1-1.
After going scoreless in Game 1, Marcio Lassiter found his range with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win.
Ian Sangalang paced the Hotshots with 18 points.
Game 3 is on Sunday, May 5, at the same venue.
The Scores
San Miguel 108 - Fajardo 16, Cabagnot 16, Ross 15, Lassiter 15, Santos 13, Romeo 13, Standhardinger 13, Pessumal 5, Rosser 2, Nabong 0, Zamar 0.
Magnolia 101 - Sangalang 18, Jalalon 15, Barroca 12, Pascual 11, Lee 10, Melton 9, Simon 6, Ramos 6, Herndon 5, Dela Rosa 4, Reavis 2, Calisaan2, Brondial 1.
Quarters: 23-22, 51-41, 83-66, 108-101.
– Rappler.com
