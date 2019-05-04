'Ang problema kay Terrence pagka umuusok 'yung ilong, pati tenga umuusok eh, 'di nakakarinig minsan,' says Santos after Romeo incurred back-to-back technicals

Published 8:42 AM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel could not afford to lose Terrence Romeo, not when the Beermen are close to making PBA history.

Arwind Santos reminded Romeo to keep his emotions in check after he was ejected in a 108-101 San Miguel win over Magnolia in Game 2 of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals on Friday, May 3.

Romeo, who finished with 13 points and 2 rebounds, was tossed out with 6:23 minutes left in the final frame after incurring back-to-back technical fouls in a fit of rage.

He earned his first technical for passing the ball to chief referee Peter Balao before incurring his second for disrespectfully addressing an official in bewilderment of the call.

Santos and the rest of the Beermen – including team governor Robert Non – tried to restrain Romeo from further complaining before he eventually headed into the locker room.

"Ang problema kay Terrence pagka umuusok 'yung ilong, pati tenga umuusok eh, 'di nakakarinig minsan. Kaya kanina sinabihan ko siya tapos bumalik pa siya sa referee, nagsalita siya ng ano, narinig pa ng referee," said Santos.

(The problem with Terrence is when he gets angry, he doesn't hear anyone. I advised him to stop, but he went back at the referee and said something the referee heard.)

"Kung puwede nga lang takpan ko 'yung bibig niya pero 'di talaga eh, narinig na ng referee. Wala na 'ko nagawa. 'Di ko na mababawi."

(If I could just cover his mouth, I would have done that but the referee already heard him. I couldn't do anything about that. I couldn't take back what he said.)

"Ang request ko lang kay Terrence, kailangan 'yung emotions niya mapigilan niya sa mga ganoong sitwasyon, lalo na lamang naman kami, panalo na tayo, dapat 'wag nang kahit papaano negative vibes 'yan sa team."

(My only request for Terrence is for him to control his emotions in those kinds of situations, especially when we are already winning. As much as possible, he should avoid things that would bring negative vibes to the team.)

Fortunately, San Miguel enjoyed a 16-point cushion when Romeo was tossed out and it never reliquished its hold of the upper hand despite some runs here and there from Magnolia.

The win tied the best-of-seven series score at 1-1 and the Beermen remained on track of their bid for a PBA record fifth straight All-Filipino championship.

As the series shifts to Game 3, Santos hopes Romeo escapes a major penalty.

"Sana wala siyang suspension, kahit papano siyempre si Terrence, malaking bagay pa rin yan, makakatulong pa rin sa team 'yan."

(I hope he doesn't get suspended. Terrence is a big part of our team and he can help us win.)

San Miguel seeks to make it two wins in a row in Game 3 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 5. – Rappler.com