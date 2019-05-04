Chris Ross throws full support behind Terrence Romeo, whom he says has been an 'amazing' teammate since joining San Miguel

Published 8:56 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In San Miguel, players get to be themselves.

Chris Ross expressed full support for teammate Terrence Romeo on the face of his ejection midway through the final frame of a 108-101 win over Magnolia in Game 2 of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals on Friday, May 3.

Romeo was tossed out with 6 minutes left to play for back-to-back technical fouls – first for passing the ball with force to chief referee Peter Balao and second for disrespectfully addressing the official.

"Some players need to play with their emotions. Terrence is an emotional player and that brings the best out of him," said Ross of his backcourt partner.

"That is what we preach in our team – to be themselves. Adapt to the team but be yourself. Bring your personality and we will welcome you."

"With our team, we let people be themselves."

Romeo – who is playing in his first PBA finals – had to be restrained by teammates and team governor Robert Non from further complaining to the referees before he eventually headed into the locker room.

Also known for being passionate on the court, Ross defended his teammate for his actions, saying it is nothing new when a player blows his top.

"Terrence has been amazing since he has been in our team. He has been a great teammate, he listens. He is willing to learn and do whatever it takes to win."

"Everyone loses their cool at some point. Everyone does it. Terrence isn't immune to do that and he did," Ross added.

"We are all behind Terrence, 150 to 200 percent." (READ: Arwind tells Terrence to keep emotions in check after finals ejection)

After knotting the series score, the Beermen look to gain a 2-1 lead in Game 3 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 5. – Rappler.com