The 6-foot-9 big man looks to help restore the lost glory for the KaTropa, who last reached a PBA finals in 2017

Published 12:45 PM, May 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There is a new Terrence in town for TNT.

Former NBA player Terrence Jones is set to reinforce the KaTropa as import in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

TNT head coach Bong Ravena confirmed the development on Sunday, May 5.

The 27-year-old Jones played for the James Harden-led Houston Rockets for 4 seasons, helping the team reach the playoffs 3 straight times.

He averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks for the Rockets before he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

The former Kentucky Wildcat then normed 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his lone season with the Pelicans.

A year after, Jones joined the Milwaukee Bucks but was waived after playing just 3 games for the teams.

Jones played for the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball League and jumped teams in the NBA G League.

The 6-foot-9 forward reunited with the Rockets this year and inked two 10-day contracts but was not signed for the rest of the season, making him available for the KaTropa to tap his services as import.

Jones looks to help restore the lost glory for TNT, which last reached a finals in the 2017 Commissioner's Cup. – Rappler.com