Mark Barroca, Ian Sangalang, and Rafi Reavis show the way as the Hotshots regain the upper hand in the best-of-seven Philippine Cup finals affair

Published 9:04 PM, May 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia put the shackles on San Miguel to regain the upper hand in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals with an 86-82 Game 3 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 5.

The Hotshots' formidable defense was in full display as they limited the Beermen to just 4 players in double figures – a far cry from 7 players in twin digits in Game 2 – to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven affair.

Mark Barroca was at the forefront of the Magnolia attack after finishing with 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Ian Sangalang and Rafi Reavis frolicked in the paint and contained San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo.

Sangalang had 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Reavis chalked up 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 steals as they took turns defending the reigning five-time PBA MVP, who shot 4-of-11 from the field and committed 6 turnovers.

While Fajardo still put up 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks, he had to work for his every shot against the pesky Hotshots defense.

Arwind Santos paced the Beermen with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Terrence Romeo and Alex Cabagnot chipped in 15 and 11 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

Game 4 is on Wednesday, May 8, at the same venue.

The Scores

Magnolia 86 - Barroca 22, Sangalang 17, Reavis 16, Lee 8, Jalalon 7, Dela Rosa 7, Pascual 6, Ramos 3, Brondial 0, Simon 0, Melton 0.

San Miguel 82 - Santos 19, Fajardo 17, Romeo 15, Cabagnot 11, Lassiter 6, Ross 7, Standhardinger 7, Rosser 0, Nabong 0, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 21-24, 36-45, 66-58, 86-82.

– Rappler.com