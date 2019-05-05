Santos doesn't believe that Magnolia will be able to stop San Miguel for the rest of the Philippine Cup finals even after they were limited to a series-low in points

Published 11:11 PM, May 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos isn't losing sleep over the 1-2 series deficit San Miguel faces against Magnolia in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Fact is, the former league MVP is confident that the Beermen are groomed to level the best-of-seven affair even after they absorbed an 82-86 loss to the Hotshots in Game 3 on Sunday, May 5.

"Wala 'yan, hindi kami kinakabahan sa ganiyan. Ita-tie lang namin 'yan, sisiguraduhin namin na mananalo kami ng Game 4. Tapos best-of-three ang usapan," a confident Santos told reporters after the game.

(We don't feel nervous despite that deficit. We will just tie the series and we will make sure that we will win in Game 4. Then it will become best-of-three.)

After scoring 108 points behind 7 players in twin digits in its Game 2 win, San Miguel seemed to have a problem finding its way through the stifling Magnolia defense.

In Game 3, the Beermen had only 4 players in double figures and were limited to a series-low 82 points on a paltry 32% shooting from the field.

San Miguel was also outhustled on the boards, surrendering 25 more rebounds to Magnolia.

"Maganda 'yung depensa nila, may adjustment sila sa offense nila na ginawa na hindi namin napaghandaan," said Santos.

(They were good defensively and they had adjustments on offense that we failed to prepare for.)

"Ganoon naman ang basketball – kailangan mo mag-imbento, kailangan mo gumawa ng bagong weapon para magamit mo sa susunod na game."

(That's how basketball is played – you need to experiment and create new weapons that you can use on the next game.)

But Santos believes it will not be long before the Beermen find their rhythm again.

"Pwede," he said when asked if he thinks the Hotshots have figured them out. "Pero hindi ako naniniwala na itong buong series na ito, kaya nila kaming i-stop-in."

(It could be that they figured us out but I don't believe that they will be able to stop us in the entire series.)

"Kailangan lang din namin gumawa ng paraan. Kailangan lang namin maghanda kung ano 'yung mga ginagawa-gawa nila, mga game plan nila."

(We just need to find ways to win. We just need to prepare and counter the things they do and their game plan.)

San Miguel shoots for the series-tying win in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 8. – Rappler.com