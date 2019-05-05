Magnolia gains a 2-1 series lead over San Miguel with its 41-year-old veteran doing work on both ends of the floor

Published 12:32 AM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's stages like the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals where the experience Rafi Reavis gained from his long career comes in handy.

And the 41-year-old proved of great service for Magnolia anew as he played a key role in an 86-82 Game 3 win over San Miguel in the best-of-seven championship affair on Sunday, May 5.

While he had a stellar offensive night for the Hotshots with 16 points and 10 of his 15 rebounds coming on the offensive end, Reavis probably was the most effective on defense after helping limit June Mar Fajardo.

The Beermen star center still finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks, but he had trouble finding his rhythm all game long as he shot 4-of-11 from the field and committed 6 turnovers.

Seeing action in his 17th finals appearance, the 17-year veteran knows how to perform when the lights are brightest.

"Experience does play a key. I've been in many battles against many different players, from locals to imports," Reavis said when asked about his longevity playing a role in guarding Fajardo.

"Being aroung a long time, I've learned a lot and I'm still learning. That's the cool thing about basketball – you never stop learning. I've been around a long time and I get to share the knowledge to other guys as well."

Respecting the game of the reigning five-time PBA MVP is also essential for Reavis.

"He's a great player and you just have to do your best and live with the outcome. Maybe he just had an off night tonight. I don't know, but you just try to do your best," he said.

But Reavis was quick to downplay his numbers, even though they were far better than his 2-point and 6-rebound effort in their Game 2 defeat.

"I'm just trying to do my job. I'm just trying to take what comes with it, and also hoping it's a W so you know, the thing with me 1 point, 15 points, 2 rebounds, 10 rebounds, nothing, it's all the same to me," he said.

"The only difference is the W and that's all I care about."

Magnolia shoots for a commanding 3-1 lead against San Miguel in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 8. – Rappler.com