Behind Allyn Bulanadi and RK Ilagan, San Sebastian rallies from 20 points down to stun San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Valencia City-San Sebastian outworked Metropac-San Beda in a 96-92 double-overtime comeback win in the 2019 PBA D-League at JCSGO Cubao on Tuesday, May 7.

Star Stags Allyn Bulanadi and RK Ilagan carried a hefty load yet again, leading San Sebastian with 32 and 31 points, respectively.

However, it was forward JM Calma who provided the late-game heroics with 12 points and 11 rebounds to push 6-1 San Sebastian to the D-League playoffs.

Down 20 early in game against the three-peat reigning NCAA champs, San Sebastian leaned on star power until Ilagan knotted the game at 75-all near the end of regulation.

Ilagan then put the Stags ahead 88-85 in the final minute of the first overtime, but rising Bedan star James Canlas dropped a long bomb of his own to tie things up anew with 17 ticks left.

San Beda again had a shot to tie or take the game late in the second OT, but Bulanadi swiped the rock from Donald Tankoua, resulting in a dagger layup by Calma, 96-92, off their final timeout.

Clint Doliguez led San Beda with 21 points in a wasted 42-minute night. Tankoua and Canlas added 20 and 19 markers respectively as the Red Lions fell to 6-2 in the Foundation Group.

In the other games of the triple-header, Go for Gold-CSB kept rolling with a 109-91 rout of lowly AMA while FEU handled Diliman College-Gerry's Grill, 88-81.

The Scores

First Game

Go for Gold-CSB 109 – Adams 21, Nayve 19, Young 13, Pasturan 12, Dixon 11, Belgica 11, Haruna 8, Naboa 5, Leutcheu 4, Domingo 3, Pangalangan 2, Carlos 0.

AMA 91 – Munzon 30, Johnson 26, Rike 12, Arambulo 8, Dela Rosa 7, Parcero 4, Raflores 2, Estibar 2, Asuncion 0, Catequista 0, Alina 0.

Quarters: 22-20, 47-45, 77-68, 109-91.

Second Game

Valencia-San Sebastian 96 – Bulanadi 31, Ilagan 31, Calma 12, Capobres 9, Sumoda 4, Villapando 3, Desoyo 2, Calahat 2, Tero 1, Bonleon 0, Dela Cruz 0, Are 0, Baclay 0, Altamirano 0, Loristo 0.

Metropac-San Beda 92 – Doliguez 21, Tankoua 20, Canlas 19, Soberano 8, Nelle 6, Bahio 6, Etrata 6, Oftana 4, Carino 2, Presbitero 0, Alfaro 0, Cuntapay 0, Obenza 0.

Quarters: 12-28, 33-45, 51-57, 75-75 (reg.), 88-88 (1OT), 96-92 (2OT).

Third Game

FEU 88 – Bienes 25, Comboy 19, Tuffin 11, Tchuente 9, Gonzales 8, Flores 4, Ebona 4, Bayquin 4, Stockton 2, Cani 2, Nunag 0, Celzo 0, Senining 0.

Diliman-Gerry's 81 – Gandjeto 22, Mahari 21, Darang 13, Brutas 9, Bauzon 8, Balagtas 4, Sombero 3, Torrado 1, Enriquez 0, Tay 0.

Quarters: 18-21, 40-40, 61-56, 88-81.

