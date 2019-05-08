The San Miguel star center bests NorthPort forward Sean Anthony and TNT guard Roger Pogoy for the coveted award

Published 7:35 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo extended his reign in the PBA Philippine Cup, clinching the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) plum in the All-Filipino tournament for a record sixth straight time.

The San Miguel center, who holds the most BPC crowns in history with 8, bagged the coveted award in landslide fashion with a total of 1165 points to best contenders NorthPort forward Sean Anthony and TNT guard Roger Pogoy.

Fajardo dominated all categories, earning 460 statistical points, 484 media points, 71 player points, and 150 points from the Commissioner's Office.

Anthony garnered 641 points while Pogoy amassed 522 points as both of their teams crashed out of the quarterfinals.

Rounding out the top 5 are NorthPort teammates Stanley Pringle and Mo Tautuaa, who both had 473 and 380 points, respectively. – Rappler.com