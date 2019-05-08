Near-perfect game for Fajardo as San Miguel knots finals series vs Magnolia
MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo could not have played a better game as San Miguel gave Magnolia a 112-98 beating in Game 4 of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, May 8.
On the night he was crowned Best Player of the Conference for a record 8 times, Fajardo proved to be a cut above the rest as he submitted a near-perfect outing to help the Beermen tie the series at 2-2.
The reigning five-time MVP tormented the Hotshots with 31 points on a healthy 13-of-14 clip and added 13 rebounds after being contained in their Game 3 loss.
Fajardo was practically unstoppable all game long, burying all of his first 10 shots before missing a contested layup with less than two minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
But San Miguel was already up 81-69 by then as it banked on Terrence Romeo and Christian Standhardinger in the final frame to secure the win.
Romeo fired 18 points with 5 assists and 4 rebounds, Chris Ross finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds while Standhardinger chalked up 13 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 assists.
Arwind Santos chipped in 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Alex Cabagnot had 11 points and 5 assists in the win.
Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca paced Magnolia with 22 points apiece.
Game 5 is on Friday, May 10, at the same venue.
The Scores
San Miguel 114 - Fajardo 31, Romeo 18, Ross 15, Standhardinger 13, Santos 12, Cabagnot 11, Lassiter 6, Rosser 3, Pessumal 3, Nabong 2.
Magnolia 98 - Barroca 22, Jalalon 22, Sangalang 19, Reavis 9, Lee 7, Herndon 6, Dela Rosa 5, Calisaan 4, Melton 2, Brondial 2, Ramos 0, Pascual 0.
Quarters: 25-27, 56-47, 87-77, 114-98.
– Rappler.com
