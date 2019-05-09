The San Miguel star does not need words to back up how he has continuously dominated the PBA

Published 4:08 PM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo speaks quite like a broken record when talking about his personal accomplishments.

Credit to his coaches, credit to the management, and credit to his teammates.

Not that Fajardo needed words to back up how he has continuously dominated the PBA.

On the day he was crowned Best Player of the Conference for a record 8 times, the reigning five-time MVP showcased he was the créme de la créme as San Miguel tied Magnolia in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Fajardo submitted a near-perfect game of 31 points on a 13-of-14 shooting while hauling down 14 rebounds in a 114-98 Game 4 win on Wednesday, May 9.

The Beermen avoided falling to a 1-3 hole against Magnolia, and that had to do a lot with Fajardo – who was contained in their Game 3 loss – asserting his might.

"Kailangan namin ipanalo 'yung game na ito kasi nga must-win para sa'min kasi pag na 3-1 kami, sobrang hirap, sobrang hirap humabol," he told reporters after the game.

(We really needed to win this game because this was a must-win for us. If we went down 1-3, it would be hard to come back and win it all.)

But just like the team-oriented player that he is, Fajardo dished out the recognition to his entire squad with his usual, classic answer.

"Thankful ako na nakuha ko 'yung BPC. Sobrang blessed ko. Sobrang credit ko 'yun sa management, sa coaching staff, then sa mga teammates ko kasi 'di ko makukuha kung 'di dahil sa kanila."

(I'm thankful that I won the BPC. I'm super blessed. I give credit to the management, the coaching staff, and my teammates because I wouldn't win this without them.)

As the best-of-seven series enters the homestretch, Fajardo longs for another title more than any other individual accolade.

"Basta maraming championships sana mas masaya," he said.

(The more championships, the better.)

Game 5 is slated at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, May 10. – Rappler.com