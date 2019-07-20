Rain or Shine draws first blood vs Blackwater behind Nambatac winner
MANILA, Philippines – Rey Nambatac hit the game-winner to tow Rain or Shine to a feisty 83-80 comeback win over Blackwater in the quarterfinals of the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, July 20.
The sophomore guard shrugged off a tough cover from Roi Sumang and pulled up from way beyond the arc with two ticks left as the No. 6 Elasto Painters drew first blood in their best-of-three duel against the No. 3 Elite.
It would not have been possible, though, if Rain or Shine failed to storm back from an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes.
Blackwater was comfortably ahead 80-72 until import Carl Montogomery hit a three-pointer, Nambatac sank a layup off a steal on Parks, and Gabe Norwood drained another triple to knot the score for the Elasto Painters.
Rain or Shine then pulled a stop on Parks to secure possession before Nambatac drilled in the three-pointer that settled the score.
Parks tried to tie the game for the Elite, but his three-point try hit only the backboard.
Montgomery finished with 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 2 blocks, Ed Daquioag chalked up 19 points, while Nambatac delivered 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.
Beau Belga chipped in 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, and Norwood added 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in the victory.
Parks churned out 20 points and 6 rebounds for Blackwater, but they just could not secure the win as they went scoreless in the final 1:30 minutes.
Import Greg Smith – who replaced Staphon Blair – had 16 points, 19 rebounds, and 2 steals in the loss, while Mac Belo added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Scores
Rain or Shine 83 - Daquioag 19, Montgomery 17, Nambatac 13, Belga 11, Norwood 10, Rosales 5, Mocon 5, Ponferada 2, Onwubere 1, Borboran 0, Torres 0.
Blackwater 80 - Parks 20, Belo 17, Smith 16, Maliksi 12, Sumang 5, Al-Hussaini 3, Cortez 3, Alolino 2, Sena 2, Digregorio 0.
Quarters: 22-21, 50-39, 59-61, 83-80.
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.