The Gin Kings take the opener of the best-of-three quarterfinals series by keeping the Hotshots scoreless in the last two minutes

Published 9:15 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra puffed enough gas to hold on to an 85-79 win over Magnolia in Game 1 of their quarterfinals series in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, July 20.

Justin Brownlee – who scored a combined 99 points in his last two games – was limited to 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists, but the Gin Kings still pulled through to take the opener of the best-of-three affair.

Stanley Pringle backstopped Brownlee with 18 points and 4 rebounds, Japeth Aguilar had 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while LA Tenorio added 11 points and 4 steals in the low-scoring affair.

Down by just 6 points, the Hotshots had plenty of time to stage a comeback but they went scoreless in the final two minutes as import Rakeem Christmas missed a dunk and Rome dela Rosa and Mark Barroca muffed their triples.

Earlier, the score was tied at 77-77 until Ginebra erected a crucial 8-2 spurt, sparked by a Brownlee triple and highlighted with a Pringle bank shot and a Greg Slaughter three-point play.

Paul Lee paced Magnolia with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Christmas had a more productive outing in his second PBA game with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Barroca finished with 11 points and 3 rebounds, while Ian Sangalang added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Game 2 is on Tuesday, July 23, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores

Ginebra 85 - Brownlee 20, Pringle 18, Aguilar 14, Tenorio 11, Devance 6, Thompson 6, Slaughter 6, Caguioa 4, Mariano 0.

Magnolia 79 - Lee 24, Christmas 18, Barroca 11, Sangalang 10, Dela Rosa 5, Jalalon 5, Simon 4, Reavis 2, Gamalinda 0, Ramos 0, Melton 0, Pingris 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 26-23, 48-44, 66-60, 85-79.

– Rappler.com