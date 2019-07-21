McCullough catches fire late as San Miguel drags NorthPort to KO match
MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel staved off elimination against NorthPort with an all-important 98-84 quarterfinals victory in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 21.
Import Chris McCullough caught fire late and finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists as the No. 7 Beermen forced a rubber match against the twice-to-beat Batang Pier – who ended the elimination round at No. 2.
Trailing by as many as 17 points, NorthPort was primed to punch its ticket to the semifinals after narrowing the gap to a single point, 81-82, behind Robert Bolick and import Prince Ibeh.
However, San Miguel did not crumble and answered ferociously, unloading a win-clinching 18-0 spurt sparked and capped by triples from McCullough.
During that run, the Batang Pier went scoreless for 6 minutes and only managed to score a point with 36 seconds left off a Kevin Ferrer foul shot.
Chris Ross chalked up 18 points and 9 rebounds, Arwind Santos added 15 points and 6 rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo delivered 11 points, 19 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in the triumph.
Bolick put up 20 points – with 8 coming in the final frame – to go with 6 assists and 2 steals but they could not replicate their success in eliminations when they dominated the Beermen by 33 points.
Ibeh had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 blocks before fouling out late in the 4th, while Mo Tautuaa and Paolo Taha had 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the loss.
The two teams face in a knockout match on Wednesday, July 24, at the same venue.
The Scores
San Miguel 98 - McCullough 24, Ross 18, Santos 15, Fajardo 11, Lassiter 8, Standhardinger 7, Romeo 6, Cabagnot 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Pessumal 0, Vigil 0.
NorthPort 84 - Bolick 20, Ibeh 12, Tautuaa 12, Taha 11, Mercado 7, Anthony 6, Ferrer 6, Lanete 4, Elorde 2, Cruz 2, Flores 2, Gabayni 0.
Quarters: 28-18, 47-42, 73-65, 98-84.
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.