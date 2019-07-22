LOOK: Abueva seen playing in barangay league
MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva is not wasting time keeping himself in shape as he continues to serve his indefinite suspension in the PBA.
"The Beast" was seen playing basketball in a league in Montalban, Rizal – suiting up for Barangay San Isidro.
Known for his intensity and energy on the floor, Abueva was caught on video banging bodies with the opposing players.
The Phoenix forward last played a PBA game in June before he was suspended indefinitely by commissioner Willie Marcial for his involvement in back-to-back on-court indicents.
He figured in a verbal altercation with actress Maika Rivera – girlfriend of Blackwater rookie Ray Parks – and almost came to blows with TNT import Terrence Jones as they exchanged cheap shots.
Without Abueva, Phoenix piled up a 4-7 record in the Philippine Cup and missed the playoffs for the first time since acquiring him last year.
It is still unknown when Abueva will return to the PBA hardcourt. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.