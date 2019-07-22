Calvin Abueva is seen playing in a barangay league in Montalban, Rizal

Published 9:25 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix is set to slap Calvin Abueva with an undisclosed fine for breach of team policies and rules after the enigmatic forward was seen playing in a "ligang labas."

Abueva suited up for Barangay San Isidro in a basketball league in Montalban, Rizal, as he continues to serve his indefinite suspension in the PBA, and the Fuel Masters are "deeply disappointed."

"This news is not only breach of team policies and rules, but also a stark contrast of how we wish to exude our players, especially Calvin," Phoenix said in a statement.



"An internal fine will be imposed on him for these actions. Any further incidents will be dealt with more severity."

Abueva has not played in the PBA for almost two months since the league dropped the hammer on him following his role in back-to-back on-court incidents.

He engaged in a word war with actress Maika Rivera – an incident that also saw him make obscene gestures – during a game against Blackwater and then almost came to blows with TNT import Terrence Jones as they exchanged cheap shots.

With Abueva sidelined, the Fuel Masters finished the Commissioner's Cup with a 4-7 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since they acquired him in a trade in August.

As the mid-season conference nears its conclusion with the quarterfinals underway, it is still uncertain when Abueva will see action again. – Rappler.com