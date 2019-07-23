A blistering third-quarter surge is what the Gin Kings needed to sweep the best-of-three series and exact revenge on the Hotshots

Published 6:57 PM, July 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra booked its semifinals ticket and sent Magnolia packing for vacation with a 106-80 blowout win in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, July 23.

A blistering third-quarter surge was what the Gin Kings needed to sweep the best-of-three series and exact revenge on the Hotshots, who eliminated them in the past two playoff series when the two teams faced each other.

Justin Brownlee was his usual self for Ginebra with 30 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals – pouring in 16 points in their 40-point, third-quarter explosion that took the life out of Magnolia.

The Hotshots were still within striking distance at halftime, 39-47, until Brownlee and Japeth Aguilar – who scored 10 of his 18 points in the 3rd period – took over to give the Gin Kings an 87-60 lead heading to the final frame.

LA Tenorio finished with 13 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals, Stanley Pringle had 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Mark Caguiao provided timely contributions off the bench with 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting clip.

Ginebra also banked on Scottie Thompson, who filled up the stats sheet with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Mark Barroca delivered 17 points and 5 rebounds for Magnolia, while import Rakeem Christmas ended his PBA campaign with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Replacing James Farr as Hotshots reinforcement, Christmas finished the conference winless in 3 games as the Hotshots suffered their sixth straight defeat.

The Scores

Ginebra 106 - Brownlee 30, J. Aguilar 18, Tenorio 13, Caguioa 12, Pringle 11, Thompson 9, Devance 4, Slaughter 4, Teodoro 3, Mariano 2, Caperal 0, R. Aguilar 0.

Magnolia 80 - Barroca 17, Christmas 15, Sangalang 12, Jalalon 8, Reavis 8, Lee 5, Herndon 5, Dela Rosa 3, Abundo 3, Simon 2, Gamalinda 0, Ramos 0, Melton 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 24-23, 47-39, 87-60, 106-80

– Rappler.com